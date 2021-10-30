M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,721 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 261.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 101,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sirius XM by 21.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

