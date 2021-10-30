MU DANK Market Capitalization Hits $630,240.90 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MU DANK has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $630,240.90 and $2,164.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MU DANK Coin Profile

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,513,284 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MU DANK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MU DANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

