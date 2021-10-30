Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

