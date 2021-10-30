Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 188,842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.06. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.