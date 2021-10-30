MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0152

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $202.03 million and $5.12 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,258,156,587 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.