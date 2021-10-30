Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYCOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 823,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,785. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
