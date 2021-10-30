Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYCOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 823,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,785. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

