Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

MYOV stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

