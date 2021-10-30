MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $102.15. 129,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
