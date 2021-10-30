MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $102.15. 129,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYR Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of MYR Group worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

