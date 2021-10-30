N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49. N-able has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

