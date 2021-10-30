Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Natera worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Natera by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

