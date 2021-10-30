Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Shares of NMM stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

