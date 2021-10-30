NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,083 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.37% of NCR worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NCR by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NCR by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $24,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

