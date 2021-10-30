NCR’s (NCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 34.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NCR by 11.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NCR by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in NCR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,124,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

