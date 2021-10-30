Needham & Company LLC Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $210.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.