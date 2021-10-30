Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Update

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a growth of 331.9% from the September 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTTHF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Shares of NTTHF stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Neo Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.