NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 51.3% in October

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,660. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $817.15 million and a P/E ratio of 95.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

