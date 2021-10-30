NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $126,126.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003576 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

