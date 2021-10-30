NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

