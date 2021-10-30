Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 56 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.