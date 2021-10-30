Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,508 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after buying an additional 4,067,781 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 479,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 124,280 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,134,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 383,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

EDU stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

