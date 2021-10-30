Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,998 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.16 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

