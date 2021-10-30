Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.48 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

