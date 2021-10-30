Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,556,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.53 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

