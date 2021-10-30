NewMarket Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $340.01 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.60 and a 200 day moving average of $339.82.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.