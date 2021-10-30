NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $87.91

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.91 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 76.90 ($1.00). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,357,965 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.