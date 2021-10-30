Newscrypto (NWC) One Day Volume Hits $11.87 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $116.28 million and $11.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

