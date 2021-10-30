NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 110.2% in October

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 49,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.22. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

