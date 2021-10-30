Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Up 6.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75. 34,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,576,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 93.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,646,000 after acquiring an additional 876,469 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

