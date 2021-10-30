Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the September 30th total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.2 days.

Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $$1.28 during midday trading on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

