Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

