Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and AT&T (NYSE:T) Financial Analysis

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.90 $8.61 billion $2.34 12.00 AT&T $171.76 billion 1.05 -$5.18 billion $3.18 7.94

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AT&T has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.13% 10.27% 4.19% AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 2 0 3.00 AT&T 2 10 8 0 2.30

AT&T has a consensus price target of $30.42, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Summary

AT&T beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.