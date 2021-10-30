Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
