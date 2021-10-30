Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nokia worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

