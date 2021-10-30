Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

