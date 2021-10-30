Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $23,966.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $32.42 or 0.00052119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,761 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

