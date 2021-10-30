Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.39

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.39 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.35), with a volume of 22,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

