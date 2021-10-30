Norish Plc (LON:NSH) Announces Dividend of GBX 166

Norish Plc (LON:NSH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Norish stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.14. Norish has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.87 million and a PE ratio of 28.28.

About Norish

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

