Norish Plc (LON:NSH) Announces Dividend of GBX 166

Norish Plc (LON:NSH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Norish stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.14. Norish has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.87 million and a PE ratio of 28.28.
