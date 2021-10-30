Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the September 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
