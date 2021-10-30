Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the September 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.