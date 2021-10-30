North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.38.

NOA stock opened at C$21.30 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$605.77 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

