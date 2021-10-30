Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,275 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $46,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $9,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

