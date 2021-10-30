Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,308 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $47,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -226.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

