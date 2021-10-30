Northern Trust Corp Has $44.35 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Urban Edge Properties worth $44,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 60.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 530,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

