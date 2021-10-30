Northern Trust Corp Has $48.01 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Integra LifeSciences worth $48,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

