Northern Trust Corp Invests $45.58 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,655,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,582,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,734,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,313,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

