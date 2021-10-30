Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $44,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.