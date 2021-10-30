Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $437.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $466.00 to $437.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.97. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $3,254,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.7% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

