Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.200-$25.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.22. 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,184. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

