Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.20-25.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$36.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.25 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.200-$25.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NOC traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $357.22. 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

