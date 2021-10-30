Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

