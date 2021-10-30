Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.99

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 4104287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.