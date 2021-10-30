NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $68.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $56.86. 279,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,688. NorthWestern has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

